High-speed chase by SC man leads to reckless homicide charge. Here’s what happened

A Greenville man has been arrested after he chased a man he believed had stolen his motorcycle, causing a fatal crash..

Christopher Joseph Casciano, 43, was charged with reckless homicide in the May 16 death of Gunner Adair, who was operating Casciano’s motorcycle.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators say Casciano’s motorcycle was stolen on May 16. Later in the day, he saw the bike on a GPS system and began a pursuit. Casciano was driving a red Ford Mustang, following the motorcycle on a two-lane road in southern Greenville County.

The car’s data recorder showed the speed was 127 mph right before the crash, which was near the entrance to a large subdivision.

“Investigators determined that Casciano’s reckless operation of his vehicle resulted in the victim’s death,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a new release..

Casciano was arrested Wednesday morning after turning himself in. He will have a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.