High-speed chase spanned multiple cities, 2 suspects apprehended

(KRON) – Two vehicle theft suspects were apprehended after a high-speed pursuit spanned multiple jurisdictions.

American Canyon officers witnessed two individuals casing vehicles in the parking lot of Fairfield Inn and Suites around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to police, it was evident that the suspects were associated with a stolen Chevy truck traced back to the City of Alameda.

Officers pursued the suspects in the city of American Canyon. The pursuit escalated to Highway 80. The suspects attempted to evade law enforcement by throwing numerous construction tools from the windows of the truck to deter pursuing officers, according to the police.

The California Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit by attempting to deploy spike strips to disable the stolen truck.

The car pursuit ended in Oakland, where suspects barricaded in the backyard of a residence. Suspects were apprehended by the Oakland Police Department SWAT officers.

The suspects were identified as 28-year-old Josue Valdez Amezcua and 24-year-old Hector Garcia Hernandez. Both suspects are Oakland residents.

According to the police investigation, the suspects were found to have a stolen vehicle, stolen property, and a 9mm handgun stolen out of Sacramento.

Amezcua and Hernandez were booked for fleeing with reckless disregard for public safety, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

