High-speed chase of stolen car in Warren County ends with crash in Dayton

Mar. 20—A trooper tried to stop a driver Sunday clocked at more than 100 mph on Interstate 75 in Turtlecreek Twp. before a pursuit ended in a crash in Dayton.

The trooper from the Lebanon Post initiated a traffic stop around 4:30 a.m. on I-75 North near the Ohio 63 exit, but the driver of the maroon Mazda four-door sedan did not stop, according to Sgt. Tyler Ross of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pursuit continued north on I-75 before it ultimately ended in a crash as the Mazda driver tried to exit at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. The car was found to be stolen out of Kettering, Ross said.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Calviontay D. Ivory of Dayton, and two of his three passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. A third passenger was treated at the scene.

Ivory is facing charges of fleeing/eluding, receiving stolen property and aggravated vehicular assault, all felony offenses, and misdemeanor charges of OVI, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and fictitious plates, Ross said. Formal charges have not been filed.