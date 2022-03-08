High-speed chase with stolen cars ends with arrest in Pullman

Mar. 8—Whitman County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a Colville man Saturday after a high-speed pursuit involving stolen vehicles.

According to Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies arrested 37-year-old Gary Engebretesen in the downtown Pullman area with assistance from the Pullman Police Department.

Deputies attempted to stop Engebretesen in a 1995 Ford Crown Victoria early Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 195 just south of Colfax after several alleged traffic violations.

Engebretesen allegedly sped away and passed several vehicles while traveling faster than 100 mph.

Engebretesen then allegedly drove the vehicle into a field. A passenger exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Engebretesen's vehicle became stuck in another field and he fled on foot. Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate him at that time.

A few hours later, deputies were notified of a passenger truck that struck a parked vehicle on East Main Street in Pullman before being abandoned near Gladish Community Center. Engebretesen was found walking nearby toward downtown Pullman and was arrested.

Police learned that the Crown Victoria and the truck were both stolen. The Crown Victoria was reported stolen from Stevens County, and the truck was identified as stolen from a residence near U.S Highway 195.

Engebretesen had an active warrant with the Department of Corrections for felony escape. He was booked into the Whitman County Jail for that warrant and now faces additional charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding. The passenger in the case was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital for a mental health evaluation.