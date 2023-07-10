High-speed chase of stolen Maserati began in York County, ended in Lebanon County crash

A 19-year-old New York man allegedly drove a stolen Maserati through three counties and nearly hit a trooper during a high-speed chase, Pennsylvania State Police say.

Albiery Lugo-Reyes has been charged with stealing a Maserati and leading state police on a chase that ended in Lebanon County Thursday. His charges include aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude officers.

Several stolen vehicles were reported stolen from Adesa/Carvana Auto Auction near Strinestown in York County on the morning of July 6. Northern York County Regional Police Department sent out an alert to multiple county law enforcement agencies.

Two state troopers were conducting a patrol on I-81 North in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County, around 7:47 when a white Maserati Ghibli and a BMW with no registration plates drove past. The officers then persuaded the vehicles towards the I-78 interchange, where they lost sight of the vehicles.

"The vehicles began to weave in and out of traffic and use the right shoulder to pass vehicles at speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour," court records state.

Trooper Jacob Kelliher was attempting to assist in the pursuit by deploying drop sticks on I-78 eastbound near the Bethel Township exit. Witnesses said that Kelliher had to "dive out of the way" to avoid being hit by the vehicle driven by Lugo-Reyes.

"Upon the deployment of the stop sticks, the operator of the white Maserati moved from the left lane of I-78 eastbound and began to drive directly at Tpr. Kelliher and accelerating in speed," documents state. "Tpr. Kelliher had to run off the interstate and was nearly struck by the white Maserati."

The Maserati continued towards the intersection of I-78 off ramp and Pine Grove Road and crashed into a guide rail. Lugo-Reyes exited the car and attempted to flee on foot. State police arrested Lugo-Reyes and found the keys to the car in his pocket.

Lugo-Reyes was transported to the Hershey Medical Center for a minor head injury, where he allegedly admitted to troopers that he smoked marijuana and had alcohol in his system. Officials said that Lugo Reyes did not have a valid driver's license.

Lugo-Reyes is being held at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility, unable to pay bail that was set at $500,000 as of Monday afternoon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial Judge Anthony J. Verna at 8 a.m. July 13.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

