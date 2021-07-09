High-speed chase suspect gets prison sentence

Terry Richards, The Valdosta Daily Times, Ga.
·2 min read

Jul. 9—VALDOSTA — A Florida man who led Lowndes County deputies on a high-speed interstate chase following a robbery has been sentenced to federal prison.

James Clemente Holloway, 43, of Jacksonville, Fla., pleaded guilty in October to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a past statement from the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia office.

He was sentenced last week to serve 80 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

"Holloway robbed a traveler at gunpoint at the southbound rest area at exit 79 on Interstate 75 in Turner County, Ga., on the morning of March 12, 2019, holding a gun to the man, demanding money," according to the U.S. Attorney's office statement.

A wallet containing $140 was stolen, Jacob Horsley, an investigator with the Turner County Sheriff's Office, told The Valdosta Daily Times for a 2019 article.

"Holloway took off with the cash. A BOLO was issued, and (Lowndes County) sheriff's deputies spotted Holloway, pursuing him at speeds of 110 miles per hour," according to the U.S. Attorney's office. "Holloway changed lanes multiple times and deputies successfully deployed stop sticks, which caused Holloway's tires to blow."

During the arrest, a Taurus .25-caliber pistol, a small amount of marijuana and stolen cash were confiscated. At the time, he was was charged with felony flee/attempt to elude, suspended license and marijuana — possession in Lowndes County and armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Turner County, authorities said.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Holloway has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for felony grand theft auto, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, felony burglary, felony breaking and entering and felony probation violation.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

