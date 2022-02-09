🌱 High-Speed Chase, Toddler In Tow + Soul Food In DeKalb History

Up and at 'em, Atlanta! Let's get you started this Thursday with everything you need to know going on around Atlanta today.

Mostly sunny. High: 63 Low: 42.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Atlanta:

An Atlanta man faces drug trafficking and cruelty to children charges after leading authorities on a 100 mph chase down I-20 with a 3-year-old and drugs in the car Tuesday. According to investigators, 34-year-old Jerry Edwin Thornton led deputies on a chase along I-20 Feb. 8 after Carrollton Police attempted to make a traffic stop on the man's car. The chase began in Villa Rica, with Thornton weaving in and out of traffic at speeds higher than 100 miles per hour. When officers lost sight of the car, Douglas County deputies took over and disabled the vehicle, using a PIT maneuver to end the chase. That was when the sheriff's office said deputies discovered a 3-year-old inside the vehicle. Officials said neither Thornton nor the child were hurt. After detectives seized approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine, Thornton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, cruelty to children 1st degree, fleeing or attempting to elude, and reckless driving. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail where additional charges are possible. (FOX 5 Atlanta) Today, the DeKalb History Center is hosting its 14th Annual Black History Month Celebration with an event called Soul Food in DeKalb: A Tasty History, to be held both in-person and virtually. “City Lights” producer Summer Evans spoke via Zoom with two of the event’s presenters, Chef Asata Reid and culinary historian Akila McConnell, about the complex back story of soul food, a Southern staple with a heavy history. (WABE 90.1 FM) Dozens of homeless people camped out around the courthouse and State Capitol are being asked by Atlanta police to break down their tents and clear the sidewalks. An Atlanta city ordinance states that no one is allowed to set up a tent on the sidewalk, but many being told to leave say they have nowhere to go. Channel 2′s Darryn Moore spoke with the man who runs Tent City, William Price, who said homeless shelters aren't an option. "They only take a certain amount, and people are sleeping outside of the shelter, so you can’t get in,” Price told Moore. A local organization called HOPE Atlanta is dedicated to finding safe places for the homeless to live. This is especially important since the Capitol has been the target of at least two bomb threats in recent weeks and police say having so many people around can lead to a security threat. (WSB Atlanta) “The Great Resignation" refers to more than 47 million people who quit their jobs last year, but Black business ownership is growing, according to new research from the University of California Santa Cruz. The U.S. Labor Department doesn’t collect race-specific information on resignations, so it’s unclear just how many Black Americans quit last year. But a report from the University of California Santa Cruz shows there are nearly one and half million Black-owned businesses as of last fall, a rate surpassing even pre-pandemic levels. In addition to more minorities now investing in themselves, another possible motivation is the American Rescue Plan, which the Biden Administration said provided emergency grants and lending to Black-owned businesses to help them rehire and retain workers during the pandemic. (WSB Atlanta) With the teams, halftime show and must-see commercials all lined up for Super Bowl Sunday, only one question remains: What are you eating and drinking? A number of Atlanta dining and drinking establishments aim to provide answers by creating special menus catering to football fans looking for food to carry out or dine in on before kickoff, after kickoff and anytime in between. (Atlanta Patch)

Today in Atlanta:

Join WABE for a day of service, a day of Amplifying the Good! Staff and volunteers will come together to volunteer at Atlanta Community Food Bank, Open Hand, and/or stocking fridges at Free99Fridge. (9:00 AM)

Volunteers are needed for a mobile food pantry, the Community Teaching Kitchen. We are looking for volunteers who are eager and want to help us feed others. If you are someone like this, please don't hesitate to sign up. We look forward to seeing your friendly face wonderfully impact the community with us! (11:00 AM)

Grab your gal pals and join Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar for some Galentine’s Day Specials today! Enjoy $5 glasses of prosecco and $10 bourbon cured salmon appetizers. You do not want to miss this — we cannot wait to celebrate with you. (5:00 PM)

The Lion Dance is a well-known and essential tradition in Chinese culture that is believed to bring good luck and drive away evil spirits. Experience this ritual as performed by Chien Hong School of Kung Fu at Atlantic Station and watch as dancers mimic the lion’s movements in a customary lion costume. (6:00 PM)

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Wild Heaven Beer and Fauna & Fig are presenting an Ikebana Flower Arrangement Workshop today at the West End Brewery. (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Public Information Officer Jeremiah Olney, City of Doraville: " Rescheduled Light Up the Night on March 5 - In just a few weeks, it will be time for us to light up the night! Our 150th birthday celebration will take place on Saturday, March 5, from 6 -10 p.m. Come celebrate Doraville's Sesquicentennial with live music and lots of festive swag to light up the night on Park Avenue!" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Brittany Park: "The buy one, get one half price ticket offer that previously applied only to the Ailey Saturday matinee (2/12) has been extended to the Saturday evening performance as well. - Details can be found here https://www.alvinailey.org/atlanta/special-offers" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Brittany Park: "Also, I wanted to share two other Ailey related events (dance workshops) in case you know of someone who might be interested: Go to this link for more details: https://www.alvinailey.org/atlanta/more-events" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Midtown East: "Looking for somewhere near midtown east to drop off food scraps for compost on a regular basis. - Not much, it's from a 2-person condo. Would prefer some kind of community garden. Thank you." (Nextdoor)

The NFMG Spring 2022 Gardening Lecture Series begins February 6

Valentines gifts for everyone

