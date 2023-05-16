High speed chases lead to murder charges for two men in Columbus

Two men face murder charges involving two separate high-speed chases by authorities, according to court documents.

In the first case, Tyrone Vaughn, 21, faces at least 14 charges including murder, homicide by vehicle in the first degree, DUI and reckless driving.

Cpl. J. Nelms of the Georgia State Patrol testified that the chase started after he attempted to pull over the vehicle due to its window tint. Nelms said the vehicle failed to yield and then initiated the pursuit.

Vaughn was cited for traveling at speeds of 100 mph based on Nelms speedometer, according to testimony.

Attorney William Biddy represented Tyrone Vaughn, right, during a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon in Columbus Recorder’s Court in Columbus, Georgia. 05/16/2023 Mike Haskey/mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Nelms testified that he was about to stop pursuing Vaughn when he saw smoke ahead and headed to the location where he saw the crash.

Nelms said Vaughn then fled and the officer then lost sight of the suspect and went back to help the victims involved in the crash. Nelms said Vaughn was later found in a trash can by a GSP trooper and a CPD officer and was taken into custody.

The victim, 46-year-old Veronica Shipp, was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck, according to Nelms’ testimony.

Nelms testified that Vaughn admitted to being the driver of the vehicle while he was in the hospital.

Tyrone Vaughn, right, during a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon in Columbus Recorder’s Court in Columbus, Georgia. 05/16/2023 Mike Haskey/mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Vaughn plead not guilty to all charges. No bond was set for the murder or homicide charges and the case was bound over to superior court.

In the second case, Elias Carlos Browning faces charges of murder, homicide by vehicle in the first degree, speeding, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer charges, among other charges.

The chase led to the death of 19-year-old Andrew Miles Hardie and left three hospitalized including Browning in April after crashing into a tractor-trailer on Macon Road.

Browning did not appear in court. His attorney, Jennifer Curry, waived the hearing and entered a plea of not guilty for her client.