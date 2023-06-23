UPDATE: High-speed driver crashes, hospitalizes 1, then eludes authorities by fleeing Dayton scene

A fleeing suspect crashed their vehicle into two others, then eluded deputies and officers during a search in Dayton Friday overnight.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released a statement tying the incident on Catalpa Drive and West Siebenthaler Avenue to the three-vehicle crash on Catalpa Drive and Salem Avenue.

Deputies for the county sheriff’s office, Harrison Substation found a vehicle with a fictious registration near the intersection of Catalpa Drive and West Siebenthaler Avenue at 2:43 a.m., a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Catalpa Drive and Daytona Parkway when it fled away from them. The law enforcement agents stopped their attempts to pull over the vehicle.

The suspect continued to speed away at a high rate of speed.

Later, a passerby notified deputies that the suspect vehicle crashed at Catalpa Drive and Salem Avenue.

Upon arrival, the deputies found the suspect vehicle ran a red light and struck two other vehicles in the intersection.

One of the drivers involved was taken to Kettering Health Dayton for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect then fled on foot, prompting a request for Kettering Police K-9 units. Although authorities attempted to track the fleeing suspect, they were unable to locate the suspect.

The incident remained under investigation with the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.