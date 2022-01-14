High-speed Fayette chase ended by EPD

Jan. 13—A high-speed chase involving a stolen pickup truck was ended Tuesday by the Effingham Police Department due to department policy on high-speed chases.

The chase began in Greenup in Cumberland County when a white pickup truck was stolen from a bank in the village. The vehicle passed through Cumberland County into Montrose and Teutopolis before heading into Effingham. The truck sped down US Route 40 through Fayette Avenue before ending just past the La Pasada Estates subdivision when the vehicle sped off the road.

Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said department policy is to not continue chases such as this due to policies that restrict the ability of EPD to pursue stolen vehicles.

"Effingham police has guidelines and policies regarding vehicle pursuits and when we're allowed and authorized to initiate one," McFarland said. "Stolen vehicles do not meet our guidelines. It's a piece of property. High-speed pursuits are among the most dangerous things that happen to law enforcement because we put our motoring public at a high risk. We must balance the need for apprehension versus the threat to public safety."

McFarland said he had dispatch contact officials from the Greenup Police Department to end the pursuit prior to the vehicle's entrance in the city. However, the truck continued to speed through Effingham. Attempts to make contact with police in Greenup went unanswered as of Thursday.

There were no reported injuries.

