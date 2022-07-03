High-speed police pursuit ends in wrong-way crash in Bourne, Mass.

One person was arrested after a high-speed police chase ended in a crash after the suspect headed the wrong way into the Bourne rotary, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Just before 1:30 Sunday morning, a State Trooper observed the operator of a 2011 Nissan Altima using his cellphone along Rt. 6 in Bourne, but when the Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled at a high speed.

The Trooper began to pursue the suspect’s vehicle but terminated pursuit when the driver entered Grandma’s Rotary in Bourne going in the wrong direction ending in a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Wagner Way. The suspect then fled the scene.

Meanwhile, a Trooper located a government document in the vehicle with the name of Juan Sanchez, 18, of Hyannis, and a photo that matched the description of the driver.

After contacting a family member, the suspect returned to the scene and was found to not have an active driver’s license.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, holding an electronic device while driving, wrong-way violation, marked lanes violation, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

According to police, Sanchez posted bail Sunday morning and will be arraigned later this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

