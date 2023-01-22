High-speed police pursuit spanning several cities ends with driver dead in chaotic wreck on I-64

A 21-year-old Newport News man died after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with a chaotic, fatal wreck on the highway.

A Chesapeake police officer began pursuing a 2021 Dodge Challenger for failure to stop on an undisclosed traffic violation on Interstate 664 shortly after midnight Sunday morning. The officer followed the Challenger, driven by 21-year-old Tilek Qualil Alston, through the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel before Alston exited onto Interstate 64 toward Newport News, Virginia State Police said.

The pursuit continued off the interstate at “high rates of speed” through Hampton, Newport News and York County before Alston got back on I-64 westbound, according to state police. When Alston got near the Jefferson Avenue interchange, in the Kiln Creek area of Newport News, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a barrier wall, killing him on impact.

“Upon losing control, the vehicle ran off the road right, striking the jersey wall which pushed the vehicle back into traffic, across all lanes of travel and running off the road left, into another jersey wall,” said Michelle Anaya, a state police spokesperson.

Alston was not wearing a safety belt, according to Anaya. Investigators have not determined whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

It’s unclear why police engaged in the pursuit and how many units were involved. Anaya said in an email that the Chesapeake officer pursued Alston “for failure to stop on a traffic violation,” but did not specify what the violation was.

State police referred all questions about the reason for the pursuit to Chesapeake police. A Chesapeake police spokesperson could not be reached for comment Sunday afternoon.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com