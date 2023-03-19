UPDATE: 2 people hospitalized after high-speed chase ends in crash

One man is facing charges after leading troopers on a high-speed chase Sunday.

At 4:26 a.m., an Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to stop a Mazada after it was clocked going over 100 mph. The driver did not stop when the troopers tried to pull them over, an Ohio State Patrol spokesperson told News Center 7.

Calviontay D. Ivory, 20, Dayton, led troopers on a chase from 1-75 northbound near Turtlecreek Township in Warren County. He led troopers roughly 27 miles and crashed while trying to exit the highway at Edwin C Moses Boulevard.

Ivory and another passenger were transported by emergency services to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third passenger was not injured and was treated on the scene.

Trooper later learned the car was reported stolen from Kettering. Ivory faces felony charges of fleeing/eluding, receiving stolen property, and aggravated vehicular assault. He is also facing additional charges for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, OVI, and fictitious plates an Ohio State Patrol spokesperson said.