High-speed pursuit that started west of Grand Forks ends near Hillsboro

Oct. 18—EMERADO, N.D. — Law enforcement officers arrested a driver after a high-speed chase through eastern North Dakota on Monday, Oct. 17.

Agencies involved were the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office, the Traill County Sheriff's Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

According to a report issued by the Highway Patrol, the incident began at 2:15 p.m. on Highway 2, west of Grand Forks near Emerado, when a trooper attempted to stop a Ford Mustang traveling 85 mph in a 70 mph zone. The Mustang fled toward the east in a pursuit that reached 120 mph.

According to the Highway Patrol report, "during the pursuit the fleeing Ford Mustang traveled southbound on Grand Forks County Road 3 to Eagle Avenue. NDHP Troopers attempted to utilize spike strips near the Reynolds and Buxton to stop the pursuit, but the utilization of the spike strips was not effective due to the vehicle turning south onto Traill County Road 26. The vehicle then went eastbound on 13th Street Northeast then again south onto 162nd Avenue Northeast. The vehicle then crossed the interstate via an overhead bridge and went southbound onto Traill County Road 81."

The driver of the Mustang was Jesse Saldviar, 45, of Fargo. The NDHP said he eventually stopped on County Road 81 near the American Crystal Sugar Co. plant, north of Hillsboro.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving under suspension (second offense), fleeing a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia (second offense).

The case is still under investigation by the NDHP.