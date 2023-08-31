High-speed pursuit suspect surrenders to police

West Covina police officers arrested a man after a high-speed pursuit on Wednesday night.

It’s unclear what the suspect was wanted for, but the chase began in West Covina and remained on surface streets, briefly going through Baldwin Park.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the driver, in what appeared to be a silver-colored sedan, eventually slow down, stop and wave officers toward his vehicle near the intersection of Cameron Avenue and Greenberry Dr. in West Covina.

A pursuit suspect seen surrendering to police after a high-speed chase on Aug. 30, 2023. (KTLA)

West Covina police officers seen surrounding the vehicle of a pursuit suspect who was taken into custody on Aug. 30, 2023. (KTLA)

A suspect fleeing police for an unknown reason on Aug. 30, 2023. He was later taken into custody. (KTLA)

Officers surrounded the vehicle. The suspect climbed out of the window and surrendered to the authorities.

A camera crew that appeared to be riding along with West Covina officers exited the police cruisers and were filming the arrest.

