High speed state police chase ends in Manchester

Jul. 17—State police arrested a Merrimack man after a high-speed chase that started in Canterbury and ended in Manchester Saturday.

The gray 2018 BMW 328 wagon was reported stolen from an Irving gas station in Bethlehem, according to a news release. State police received a "be on the lookout" alert around 5:30 p.m.

BMW Assist, a feature on the car, obtained an active location and reported the information to state police.

Troopers set up on Interstate 93 near Exit 18 in Canterbury, but were unable to stop the vehicle driven by Justin Dutton, 40.

"The vehicle failed to pull over as a trooper attempted to initiate a stop," the release reads. "The vehicle accelerated and weaved around other vehicles to elude the pursuing trooper. Due to the reckless operation and increasing amount of traffic in the immediate area, the pursuit was terminated with the consideration to public safety."

A state police helicopter in the Concord area followed the vehicle after the pursuit was terminated.

Troopers deployed a tire deflation device on Interstate 293 in Manchester to stop Dutton.

Manchester police helped stop the vehicle in the area of Elm and Valley streets.

Dutton, who was the lone person in the car, faces multiple charges out of the Merrimack and Hillsborough courts to include receiving stolen property, felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, reckless operation, disobeying a police officer and operating after suspension subsequent offense. Dutton also had active bench warrants for his arrest.