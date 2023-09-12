High-speed trooper chase ends in Montgomery arrest

Alabama troopers pursued a 29-year-old Montgomery man in a high-speed chase that continued from Interstate 65 on to Interstate 85, eventually catching and arresting the driver, law enforcement said.

The pursuit started at about 6:50 p.m. Monday when an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency trooper attempted to stop Rakeem Moncrief in a Chevrolet Monte Carlo on Interstate 65 near the 164 mile marker in Montgomery County, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said in an email.

The chase spanned the city of Montgomery as well as Interstates 65 and 85. Troopers arrested Moncrief on Vaughn Road near Deer Creek Way, Burkett said.

The Montgomery Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office helped in the pursuit and arrest.

Officers charged Moncrief with first-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to elude, tampering with evidence, criminal littering and reckless driving. They placed him in the Montgomery jail with a $13,500 bond.

The agency will not be releasing any more information about the pursuit, Burkett said in an email.

