High speed vehicle chase ends in arrest

DEVILS LAKE — 25-year-old Lars Hinton wanted on three outstanding warrants, was arrested in Devils Lake Friday, March 25, after a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

At 7pm on Friday night, police received a report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 20 near Saint Michael. A police chase broke out with vehicle speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

According to deputies in Benson County, deputies and K-9 got were able to apprehend Hinton as he tried to flee on foot after police use tire deflation devices on the stolen vehicle and it became stuck near Pizza Ranch on near Highway 20.

Hinton is being held on charges including fleeing, DUI and others and could see more charges in Ramsey County and Spirit Lake.

This article originally appeared on Devils Lake Journal: High speed police chase in Devils Lake ends in arrest