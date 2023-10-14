High street store offers £500 reward to shoplifter snitches

Shoppers are being offered rewards of up to £500 to help a major store catch and prosecute shoplifters.

Home Bargains, which has 580 stores nationwide, has set up a confidential hotline where members of the public can tip off the company if they have “any information” about a theft or crime in their stores.

Alongside a cut-out image of a life-size police officer at the entrance to its stores, a poster displays the hotline number and tells shoppers they can get a reward of up to £500 for information leading to the “arrest and successful prosecution of anyone committing a criminal offence in our stores.”

Shoplifters are warned that the store is bristling with CCTV cameras as part of a zero-tolerance approach to thefts where anyone caught will face automatic prosecution, if not by the police then through civil action by the company itself.

The move is the latest attempt by high street stores to hit back against the epidemic of shoplifting which is costing retailers £1 billion a year in stolen goods and a further £715 million in money spent on crime prevention.

The eight million thefts a year come on top of a doubling in the number of attacks on staff, including racial and sexual abuse, physical assault, and threats with weapons. Incidents are up from 450 a day in 2019/20 to over 850 a day in 2021/22, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

The Home Bargains move is part of a trend towards “fortress” stores that have introduced extra guards, electronic security barriers at self-service tills, body cameras for employees, and even facial recognition systems to spot known shoplifters.

Some retailers are also putting dummy packages on sale – for products such as coffee – which have to be taken to the till to be swapped for the real thing.

The tagging of items has extended from high-value products like steaks, razors, and manuka honey to everyday essentials such as washing powder, milk, baby formula, butter, laundry gel, and coffee. Even Ferrero Rocher boxes have been seen in plastic cases.

Graham Wynn, assistant director of business regulation at the BRC, said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime - it costs retailers, and ultimately customers, almost £1 billion a year, money that would be better used to reduce prices for everyone.

“Retailers are working hard, trying to tackle this issue, spending hundreds of millions on security staff, CCTV, security tags, and other anti-crime measures. But we all have a role to play, and police need to put greater prioritisation on retail crime.”

Chris Philp, the policing minister, has told police he wants them to investigate all shoplifting offences where there is a reasonable line of inquiry even if the goods stolen are below the £200 threshold that deem it a lower-ranking crime.

This month he is expected to launch Operation Pegasus, where 11 major retailers are paying £600,000 for analysts to help police identify and smash the organised crime gangs who target multiple shops to shoplift on an industrial scale, often for re-sales of the stolen goods.

Home Bargains is a privately-owned family-run discount retailer, which has more than seven million customers each week through its 580 stores. It plans to increase to 900 stores, expanding at a rate of 50 new shops a year.

At one of its stores in Liverpool last week, would-be shoplifters are warned by the poster on the door that it had more than 30 cameras installed to cover all areas of the shop.

“Even if not caught at the time, we use this CCTV evidence to pursue shoplifters after they have left the store. As well as police prosecutions, we also carry out civil prosecutions against shoplifters,” it said.

In bright yellow lettering against a red background, it concluded: “It is twice as expensive to shoplift at Home Bargains.”

