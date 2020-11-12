High Style Meets Hi-Fi With the Limited-Edition Oliver Peoples x Master & Dynamic Collection

With the new collaboration between Oliver Peoples and Master & Dynamic, two of your five senses are about to get a serious upgrade.

The eyewear brand is teaming up with the premium audio company to create a limited-edition trio of sunglasses, as well as equally exclusive earbuds and over-ear headphones. Vintage aesthetics are a backbone of both brands so it makes sense that their partnership resulted in pieces that won’t easily go out of style. After all, vintage itself propelled the companies to make their start: Master & Dynamic’s founder, Jonathan Levine, was inspired to launch headphones after seeing a pair of WWII aviator headphones in a museum and Oliver Peoples drew inspiration from vintage eyewear found in an estate collection.

To begin, both parties chose to riff on their respective classics. For Oliver Peoples, that’s the OP-505 sunglasses, the first style the brand launched when it debuted in 1987. It retains the signature filigreed temple and bridge but comes in three exclusive shades of acetate––with an 18K gold-plated option––produced by premium Italian manufacturer, Mazzucchelli.

Master & Dynamic’s MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones are constructed from lightweight aluminum and supple leather along with embedded acetate detailing, a first for the brand. The pair offers two active noise-canceling modes so you can adjust the sound to your specific surroundings for an optimized listening experience that doesn’t sacrifice quality. The premium sound is produced thanks to custom 40mm Beryllium drivers to designed to deliver warm, true-to-life sound.

The pocket-sized MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones are Master & Dynamic’s most advanced offering and, like their full-sized cousins, incorporate acetate elements. They come housed in a stainless steel case charging case. Owners can expect 40 hours of total playtime with 10 hours of battery life and three additional charges courtesy of the case itself.

Prices for Oliver Peoples’ limited-edition sunglasses range from $471 to $801 for the gold-plated option. Master & Dynamic’s MW65 Headphones are available for $499 and the MW07 PLUS Earphones retail for $299.

