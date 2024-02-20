High surf advisory brings erosion concerns
A High surf advisory is bringing erosion concerns.
Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up draft series with tiered rankings for first and third basemen in 2024.
The United Kingdom has announced new guidelines for schools to implement phone bans. They range from no phones allowed on school property to keeping devices off in bags.
Also in the mix: Samsonite, Columbia, Ugg and other brands so deeply discounted, you'll want to kiss our founding fathers.
This virally popular dryer brush is worth the hype — score for the lowest price it's been all year.
It's a marquee fight night as UFC 298 offers a little of everything with a top-heavy card that is expected to deliver some fireworks.
Much of that work is strenuous, repetitive and sometimes dangerous -- precisely the sorts of problems industrial robotics are built to solve. The other thing construction brings is a wide range of different challenges, meaning that more startups can operate in the space without being in direct competition. Amsterdam-based Monumental, meanwhile, specializes in the more familiar red clay variety.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by nearly 15,000 five-star fans.
The crushing penalty — which may top $400 million once interest is factored in — could cost Trump all of his available cash.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Google Search is testing a feature called Talk to a Live Representative that’s eerily similar to the Pixel phone’s Hold for Me tool. The algorithm will place the call and wait for a service rep before handing it over to you.
Why does Microsoft, a software and services company, need a console business? The same question was asked when The Rock announced the original Xbox console in 2001, but the industry has changed a lot in 23 years, and it’s worth asking again.
An outlet claims a BMW executive confirmed the next M5 Touring for the U.S., the executive denied it. But reliable insiders say the wagon's on its way.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed plans to bring more Xbox games to "other consoles." Four games are making the jump, but Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle won't be among them.
Josh Donaldson, Ozzie Albies and Bryson Stott are a few of the players consistently named as offenders.
Varda Space Industries has received long-awaited approval from regulators to return its first spacecraft to Earth — and with it, a batch of pharmaceutical crystals manufactured on orbit. Varda’s Winnebago capsule has been stuck in limbo for months. The company launched the spacecraft on a SpaceX Transporter mission eight months ago, with the plan to return it back to Earth last July.
House Republicans impeached President Biden’s top border official on Tuesday for allegedly violating U.S. immigration laws.
Next up: South Carolina's Republican primary on Feb. 24.
Honda has released a video of the upcoming CR-V hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, which can run solely on a plug-in battery, much like a PHEV.
The stories you need to start your day: What to know about the Northeast snowstorm and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Akamai today announced the launch of its Gecko "Generalized Edge Compute" platform. This new initiative will increase the company's cloud-computing network with an additional 10 regions worldwide in the first quarter of this year and then another 75 throughout the rest of the year. Ever since it acquired Linode in 2022, Akamai has made it clear that it intends to build a more comprehensive cloud computing service with a focus on bringing compute capacity close to its users, reducing latency for many traditional use cases and enabling new ones like immersive retail, spatial computing and consumer and industrial IoT.