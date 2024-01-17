High surf advisory in effect for north, west shores as winds ease

Jan. 17—The heavy rains and wind gusts have eased as a cold front makes it exit over the eastern end of Hawaii today, according to weather forecasters.

The National Weather Service says the "weakening front will stall out and dissipate over the eastern end of the state," with conditions expected to improve this afternoon.

A high surf advisory is in place for the north shores of Kauai County, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the west shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Hawaii island through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters say a west-northwest swell will build today as a current northwest swell subsides, boosting surf this afternoon to 15 to 20 feet for north-facing shores, and to 12 to 16 feet for west-facing shores.

A high wind warning also remains in effect for the summits of Hawaii island and Haleakala on Maui through 6 p.m. today.

Southwesterly winds of 50 to 70 mph with higher gusts will buffet summits.

"Be prepared for road closures," weather officials said in a bulletin. "Postpone travel to the summits until conditions improve."

A small craft advisory for most Hawaiian waters is also in place until Thursday morning.

Forecasters expect mostly dry weather from Thursday through early next week.