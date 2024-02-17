High Surf Advisory Issued For Coastal Areas

TechCrunch

After disclosing better-than-expected financial results in its fourth-quarter earnings report, U.S.-based Coinbase has big plans. Coinbase’s strong fourth-quarter results come after a return to form for the crypto industry itself, which spent much of 2023 mired in a downturn. As last year came to a close, trading activity rose and the start of 2024 came with a critical regulatory win regarding spot bitcoin ETFs that could provide Coinbase and its peers with a strong start to the year.