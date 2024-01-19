High surf advisory issued for SLO County. Here’s how big the waves could get

A high surf advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County beaches as a winter storm moves through California.

The advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are possible along beaches in SLO and northern Santa Barbara counties.

The big waves paired with early morning high tides could also bring what the Weather Service called “nuisance coastal flooding.”

The advisory extends to counties south of San Luis Obispo, but with decreasing wave heights.

Rain, thunderstorms headed to SLO County for the next 6 days. Here’s what’s in store

Waves were expected to reach from 4 to 7 feet on the beaches of Los Angeles County and southern Santa Barbara County and 6 to 8 feet with sets to 10 feet in Ventura County.

The Weather Service also warned swimmers to be aware of dangerous rip currents.

“Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers,” the Weather Service wrote in its advisory. “Since rock jetties can be deadly locations in such conditions, stay off the rocks.”

Rain this weekend is still on track, though thunderstorm potential for Sunday night through Monday has expanded. Do you remember what to do if you're outside and you hear thunder? #ifthunderroarsgoindoors #LA #socal #cawx #Ventura #santabarbara #sanluisobispo pic.twitter.com/dLiANQ5xgS — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 19, 2024