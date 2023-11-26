High Surf Advisory remains in effect
Retailers are hoping promotions lure in cautious customers this holiday season.
It may have buckets of Disney's cash now, but all it ever needed was a good script and better actors.
Slimming, sexy and on sale? Yes, please!
The positive — and in some cases, not-so-positive — effects of pet ownership, according to studies.
RBC has joined Bank of America in calling for the S&P 500 to reach 5,000 by the end of next year.
A new Merchant-Ivory documentary revisits their classic films and private relationship.
Tiger Global Management is going through a major management change. Per a message from founder Chase Coleman sent this afternoon to investors of the 22-year-old venture- and hedge-fund outfit and obtained by TechCrunch, Coleman is taking over both the outfit's public company investing and private equity businesses, while the longtime head of the latter, Scott Shleifer, becomes a senior advisor, a role that is a full-time position with no end date, per a source with knowledge of the maneuver. According to Coleman, the decision was made by Shleifer, largely because Shleifer and his family have "made their home in Florida and want to stay there."
Tesla's Supercharger idle fees will roll out globally, while congestion fees will specifically be implemented in the US.
If you miss the holiday shipping deadline, send someone an e-gift card. The post The 50+ best e-gift cards that make great last-minute gifts appeared first on In The Know.
When it comes to holiday sales, it's easy to get caught up in the high of a good deal. Here's why that happens and how to spend more wisely.
Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe has taken on another role within the publicly traded EV maker as chief product officer Nick Kalayjian moves out of the job and eventually into an advisory position, according to a regulatory filing and internal emails viewed by TechCrunch. Scaringe will now be responsible for all product development — a critical position at a company working on a next-generation platform that is supposed to deliver more affordable EVs and help catapult Rivian into the mass market. Kalayjian will move to the role of executive vice president of vehicle engineering and propulsion and will continue to report to the CEO.
"To everyone whose shoes got f***ed up, I hope it was worth it," post-punk artist Mareux quipped, as he looked out at all the beachside concertgoers trudging through the sand in their pointy boots. Suffice to say, it was.
Snag 'em on sale and protect your laptop, phone and so much more.
New residential construction, including single-family and multifamily homes, increased 1.9% in October from the month before.
Officials in Iceland have warned that the Fagradalsfjall volcano could erupt within days.
October's retail sales report comes as investors have recently cheered signs of slowing economic activity coinciding with falling inflation.
The U.S. government says Royal, one of the most active ransomware gangs in recent years, is preparing to rebrand or spin off with a new name, Blacksuit. In an update this week to a previously published joint advisory about the Royal ransomware gang, the FBI and U.S. cybersecurity agency CISA said that the Blacksuit ransomware variant "shares a number of identified coding characteristics similar to Royal," confirming earlier findings by security researchers linking the two ransomware operations. CISA did not say why it released the new guidance linking the two ransomware operations, and a spokesperson did not immediately comment when reached by TechCrunch.
Arturia’s Black Friday sale is officially live, offering 50 percent off discounts on a wide array of software collections. Grab the V Collection 9 for $300 or Pigments for $100, among other deals.
The latest version of Ableton's popular Live software has lots of new tools for would-be music makers. A new synth and some MIDI creation tools should help the creativity flow.
Moody's estimated that new union contracts will cost the major Hollywood studios between $450 million to $600 million annually.