High surf warning: Surf to build up to 35 feet on north shores today

Oct. 17—A high surf warning is now in effect for the north- and west-facing shores of all isles from Niihau to Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui, effective until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the first large, northwest swell of the season has arrived, and will rapidly build to 25 to 35 feet along north shores today. For west shores, surf will build to 18 to 24 feet today.

The warning covers the north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui. For Oahu, this includes the Waianae coast and North Shore.

Officials warn of very strong, breaking waves and powerful currents along these affected shores.

The public should stay away from the shoreline along affected coasts, be prepared for road closures, and postpone entering or leaving channels until the surf subsides.

A high surf advisory, meanwhile, is in place for the west-facing shores of Hawaii island, effective from 6 a.m. today until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Surf there is expected to build to 6 to 8 feet today, and breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.

A small craft advisory covering the northwest waters of Kauai down to windward Maui County waters also remains in place until 6 p.m. Wednesday.