How high can they go? All-time high gas prices could be felt away from the pump

Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal
·4 min read

At $4.28 per gallon, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Delaware reached an all-time high this week, according to AAA.

Drivers across the country are spending more at gas pumps as uncertainty wrought by Russia's invasion of Ukraine rattles the global energy market. Gas prices are increasing rapidly, and no one knows when they will begin to come down.

The average price of gas in Delaware is up 51 cents from a week ago. Gas prices haven't been this high in the First State since 2008.

"There's nothing positive coming," said Ricky Singh, owner of three Speedy Gas locations in New Castle County.

Gas is up to $4.29 per gallon and $5.19 per gallon for diesel at the Wawa located at 7 E. Commons Blvd. near New Castle.
Gas is up to $4.29 per gallon and $5.19 per gallon for diesel at the Wawa located at 7 E. Commons Blvd. near New Castle.

Singh said his wholesale supplier on Wednesday said to expect to charge $6 to $7 per gallon in the coming weeks. Gas prices are dictated in large part by the price of crude oil, the primary raw material for gasoline and diesel fuel. The cost for a barrel of crude oil increased to a 13-year high Sunday, representing a nearly 80% increase from three months prior. Russian oil accounts for about 10% of world supply.

With increased demand post-COVID and inflation, gas prices were rising for the last year before Russia invaded Ukraine. But gas stations are still dealing with many familiar pandemic-era problems, such as a lack of truck drivers and diminished refinery capacity.

THE WAR: As Ukrainians in Delaware watch invasion, there is 'nothing to do but cry and pray'

Typically, Singh's supplier will send him the cost of the next day's gas around 6 p.m. so he can set his prices for the next morning, which then remain on the board the entire day. Now the price of gas is changing by shipment, and Singh is increasing prices multiple times per day to keep up.

Since the war in Ukraine began, Singh has run out of gas twice. Most recently, his pumps were flooded by customers when a nearby Wawa increased its price to about 25 cents overnight to $4.25 while Speedy Gas still charged around $4.

His next shipment arrived late, and it was more expensive. Soon after, Speedy Gas was at Wawa's level.

"It's not the gas station that's causing the high prices," Singh said. "It's certainly not the gas station that's making extra bucks when the price goes up. We're just the last stop. We're the face of gas."

Here are a few other ways experts predict increased fuel costs could affect consumers.

Veleka Brown, left, and Hasan Johnson, right load their groceries into their car at ShopRite Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Veleka Brown, left, and Hasan Johnson, right load their groceries into their car at ShopRite Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Increased grocery prices

Increased delivery costs are ultimately passed on to the consumer, but it's too early to tell the full effect.

Grocery prices have already been rising during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everything is costing more right now," said Joe Little, general manager of the food redistributor Dot Foods, which supplies food services like U.S. Foods and Sysco as well as mom-and-pop sellers. "We’re seeing increased cost pressure across the board, literally in every area from labor, utilities, it’s there. Nobody wants to increase prices, but there’s really not a lot of choice right now."

A Bloomberg survey of economists called the Fresh Consumer Price Index estimated prices in the year through February have risen 7.8%, which would be the fastest pace of inflation in four decades, according to the New York Times.

GROCERY PRICES: Grocery stores feel effects of supply chain pressure

A Waste Management trash dumpster at the New Castle landfill in Delaware.
A Waste Management trash dumpster at the New Castle landfill in Delaware.

Fuel surcharges on trash collection

Many customers pay a fuel surcharge to trash collection companies tied to the average price of diesel.

Those surcharges, a percentage of a customer's monthly bill, are going up.

Last week, Waste Management added a 21.74% collection surcharge, up about 6% from last March. Another company, Trash Tech, had a surcharge of 18.97% as of Feb. 28.

Fewer ride-hailing and delivery drivers

Karla Bowers delivered food for DoorDash until Tuesday when she decided the tips she received weren't enough to outweigh the cost of gas and the time she spent driving.

"Sadly my vehicle doesn’t run on 'thanks,'" she said.

She was one of several drivers for ride-hailing or food delivery services that told Delaware Online/The News Journal they were giving up on the gig or taking a break with fuel costs rising.

Other delivery drivers said they are being more selective in the trips they accept, sticking to shorter routes or orders with tips included.

"I will not deliver low-ball orders," another driver said. "Not worth it!"

Commercial flights resumed in Feb. 2021 out of the New Castle Airport as Frontier Airlines returns to Delaware after cutting service five years ago.
Commercial flights resumed in Feb. 2021 out of the New Castle Airport as Frontier Airlines returns to Delaware after cutting service five years ago.

The cost of air travel

With travel demand returning after years affected by the pandemic, analysts don't expect airlines to cut capacity in response to rising fuel costs, but the increased expenses could lead them to up prices.

Cowen & Co. airline analyst Helane Becker expects around a four-month delay before fares align with the surge in fuel costs, according to CNBC.

Flights from the New Castle Airport to Orlando, Florida, on Frontier this month range from $38 to $87.

Contact Brandon Holveck at bholveck@delawareonline.com. Follow him on Twitter @holveck_brandon.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware gas prices set record highs amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Recommended Stories

  • Why are gas prices so high in Illinois? Here are 3 reasons, and some ways to save

    Gas prices nationally rose 2.9 cents from Tuesday to Wednesday. It's up 59 cents from last week and 1.47 from last March.

  • Here are the countries that import the most Russian oil

    The vast majority of Russia's oil exports are purchased by Europe and China, which together account for 90 percent of the country's total exports.That's made it tougher for Europe to enact similar bans as the U.S. on Russian imports and lessens the economic hit to Moscow from the Biden administration's decision this week to cut off Russian oil. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of oil to global markets and the second-largest exporter of...

  • Oil Prices Are Slipping Again. Expect Volatility in Crude to Continue.

    Optimism over a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war faded, with reality setting in as the world faces an incredibly tight oil market. Still, crude was unable to hold on to its gains.

  • If Gas Prices Remain Crazy, People May Start Looking Harder at Fuel-Efficient Cars

    So many factors are in play to affect gas prices. But even if the current spike ends up being temporary, as one pundit put it, 'You can't unsee $5 and $6 a gallon gas prices.'

  • Goldman Sachs’ CEO demanded all employees return full-time to the office. Only half showed up

    David Solomon believes in-office work is crucial to the bank’s success. In a post-pandemic world, will employees agree?

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • What's Something Toxic About The Industry You Work In That Most People Wouldn't Realize?

    Just because "that's how it's done" doesn't mean it's right.View Entire Post ›

  • 24 Awesome Bosses Who Prove That Going To Work Doesn't Have To Suck

    I'm not crying, I'm just watering my face...View Entire Post ›

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Florida trooper struck by drunk driver says she was 'just doing her job’

    Many people are calling Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck a hero, but she says she was just doing her job when she maneuvered her vehicle into the path of a drunk driver who plowed through road closures meant to protect those running in the Skyway 10K.

  • Japan's Uniqlo makes U-turn to exit Russia as Britain hits oligarchs

    Japanese brands Uniqlo and Japan Tobacco made U-turns and said they were stopping business in Russia, joining the corporate crowd shunning Moscow on Thursday, and Britain escalated sanctions against oligarchs including Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich. Investment bank Goldman Sachs became the first U.S. bank to quit Russia, and global grain trader Bunge said it had suspended new export business from Russia, although it is still crushing oil seeds for the domestic market.. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country would emerge stronger and more independent from Western sanctions, which he said were inevitable.

  • Analysis-Oil shock is coming, but U.S. may have already paid for it

    The gusher of money the U.S. government poured into family bank accounts during the coronavirus pandemic, credited with speeding the rebound from the health crisis, may now help limit the economic damage from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and give the Federal Reserve more leeway in raising interest rates. As analysts have begun parsing what sky-high oil prices and new uncertainty might mean, a common theme has emerged: U.S. consumers may get gouged at the gas pump but will likely be able to maintain much of their expected spending on other goods and services due to savings accumulated out of COVID-19 pandemic spending programs that have totaled about $5 trillion. The war in Ukraine is a shock, they note, but one the United States may have unintentionally insured itself against.

  • Why Is United Bringing Back Unvaccinated Flight Attendants?

    An internal memo shows that United Airlines plans to bring back unvaccinated employees who are on unpaid leave later this month.

  • Canada looking at boosting oil pipeline flows to U.S. -minister

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada is studying ways to increase pipeline utilization to boost crude exports as Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian oil, the country's natural resources minister said on Thursday. Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said in a statement it was in talks with the government "about how the industry can help relieve the current energy crisis". "We are looking at whether our pipeline network is fully utilized," Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a telephone interview.

  • Smartmatic says it's continuing to press its defamation lawsuit against Sidney Powell after a judge dismissed the case

    Smartmatic filed a backup lawsuit against Sidney Powell in Washington, DC. The judge presiding over that case gave Dominion's lawsuit the green light.

  • ‘Putin’s price hike’ and oil company inaction are driving costs higher, WH economist says

    A key Biden aide pointed directly at the oil companies during an interview Thursday. “There is definitely some of that going on,” Jared Bernstein said about possible profiteering, adding that now is the time when “the companies very much have to step up.”

  • Oil price falls after UAE backs pushing Opec to increase outputs

    The dramatic U-turn by the United Arab Emirates set off the biggest drop in brent crude since April 2020, with the benchmark falling 13% during the session.