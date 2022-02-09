🌱 High Transmission Means LB Keeps Masks + Lincoln Park Is Open!

Happy Thursday, Long Beach, and happy National Umbrella Day! Here's everything you need to know to get this day started off right.

While many counties and cities will take off their COVID masks come Tuesday, LB will keep them on. Also, Lincoln Park is now open! Finally, 43% of residents are housing-cost burdened.



First, today's weather:

Sunny; record-breaking heat. High: 90 Low: 53.

Here are the top stories today in Long Beach:

The City announced Tuesday that it will align with Los Angeles County “by keeping current masking policies in place” even as the California Department of Public Health announced changes effective February 16. The City explains that it still meets the CDC’s definition of “high transmission.” “The daily case rate remains high at 105.5 per 100,000 and the positivity rate is 14.9%.” LB will relax masking when there’s “a seven-day cumulative rate of 10 to 50 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate between 5% and 8% - for at least two weeks.” (City of LB) Lincoln Park in front of the Billie Jean King Main Library is the City’s oldest park. It had been fenced off during construction at the library and even afterward. On Tuesday, it reopened. “The park includes a dog park, an outdoor reading room, various to-be-determined art installations, a half-basketball court, exercise equipment, and even a skate park.” And while the skate park is small, this venue is easy to get to, which is a huge plus. (LB Post) Mayor Robert Garcia advised Tuesday that the City “is ahead of the curve in terms of housing production compared to the rest of the region, and that it should strive to make housing a right and accessible to all income levels.” However, “43% of residents are housing-cost burdened, while wages are not keeping up with rising housing costs.” At this time, the average sales price of a home is $640,284 while the median rent is $1,895. Other concerns have to do with severe rental household overcrowding. (LBC Meeting Notes) Former NFL cornerback Troy Vincent brought the gift of sports to John Muir Academy on Tuesday. He selected the venue for his annual Safe Zone Activity Day, which takes place “in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.” “Children played sports and games, exercised and were treated to free food.” (Whittier Daily News) How do you select the best weed shop? An insider has taken on the challenge and declared Monday that The Bakerie, a fully licensed dispensary at 1834 Harbor Avenue, is the “best cannabis retail.” Citing the “farm to table” experience, shoppers buy a Bakerie 8th for $50. The venue “grows the fire strains for Cookies like Pave, Doggy Bagg, Gary Payton, and more.” Now, you know. (Blurred Culture)

Today in Long Beach:

How To Read Faster & Comprehend More (online) (7 AM)

Black History Month Celebration at Bruce's Beach (10 AM)

In-Person Tai Chi for Beginners at Marine Stadium Park (11:45 AM)

Natasha Leggero & Moshe Kasher at the Brea Improv (8 PM)

Legends Restaurant & Sports Bar hosts Legendary Thursdays (10 PM)

From my notebook:

Out of an abundance of caution, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration has been postponed to 2023. The decision to further delay the event, originally scheduled for Jan. 15, 2022, was made to protect public health. (Facebook)

Please give our Dominguez Gap neighbor recommendations for a company to build a block wall. (Nextdoor)

Long Beach Animal Care Services will hold an open adoption event this Saturday, 2/12 at 7700 E. Spring St. LB from 10:00-1:00. Please enter through the side gate to the left of the buildings. (Nextdoor)

A kind South of Conant neighbor found a dog at Riley Elementary School. She is not microchipped, but she is very sweet & potty-trained. Is she yours? (Nextdoor)

Can you give our Belmont Heights Central neighbor input on garage door repair companies? (Nextdoor)

