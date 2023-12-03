High water on the Oregon Coast Highway in Coos Bay, rockslides from heavy rain

The Oregon Department of Transportation reports high water on U.S. Highway 101 in Coos Bay, on Sunday, Dec, 3, 2023.

Heavy rain is impacting roads in the Coos Bay area Sunday, with high water on U.S. Route 101 and rockslides, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

"We have high water on 101 in the city of Coos Bay and rock fall on OR-241 east of town," said ODOT spokesperson Julie Denney. "There’s also a slide at the intersection of (Highway) 101 and (Oregon Route) 42. "

ODOT is working on cleaning up the slide and vehicles are getting through, Denney said, but the rockslide about three miles west of Allegany will take longer to clear.

"As long as the rain continues, we can expect to see more slides and rock fall, Denney said. "We urge travelers to use caution and report any debris in the roadway" and check ODOT's TripCheck before heading out.

Early Sunday, Denney said ODOT cleared about 55 cubic yards of rock and debris from the westbound lanes of the North Umpqua Highway, about 10 miles east of Glide.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: High water on Highway 101 in Coos Bay, rockslides from heavy rain