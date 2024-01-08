High wind warnings issued for Mercer and Tazewell counties

Jan. 8—Preparations were underway Monday after the National Weather Service issued high wind warnings for regions of West Virginia and Virginia including Mercer County and Tazewell County, Va.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. posted a high wind warning Monday afternoon for areas including Mercer County and Summers County in West Virginia and Tazewell County, Va. in Southwest Virginia. This high wind warning was set to begin 7 p.m. Monday and continue until 7 p.m. Tuesday. McDowell County was under a high wind advisory starting 1 a.m. Tuesday and continuing until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters expected winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. Winds could blow down trees and power lines which could lead to widespread power outages. The wind could impact motorists, especially ones driving high-profile vehicles, according to the high wind warning.

Appalachian Power was preparing for the high winds.

"In advance of the storm all Appalachian Power crews and contractors are on alert in their respective locations, packed and prepared to work," according to the power company's announcement. "In addition, the company has secured a commitment from sister AEP companies to assist if needed. The company's storm response team will make decisions on moving workers once the extent and location of damage is known."

Wind storms can cause damage that downs power lines, Appalachian Power officials said. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

The National Weather Service has advised people to avoid being outside in forest areas and around trees and branches. People should stay on the lower levels of their homes if possible during windstorms and avoid windows. Loose objects should be secured.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com