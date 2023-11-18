High wind watch will be in effect for Coachella Valley cities Sunday. What to know

Some cities in the Coachella Valley will be placed under a high wind watch beginning Sunday night.

When is the high wind watch in effect?

The high wind watch is in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Tuesday. A wind advisory remains in effect from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

What cities are impacted?

Impacted cities include Cathedral City, Desert Edge, Palm Springs, Sky Valley, Thousand Palms and Desert Hot Springs.

What is expected?

The National Weather Service alert states that under the wind advisory, western winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph are expected. For the high wind watch in multiple cities, eastern winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema)sasic.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs area cities to be placed under high wind watch