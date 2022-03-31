High winds across Michigan knock out power for thousands

The number of homes without power throughout Michigan steadily grew Thursday morning, with high winds gusting up to 50 mph., and a wind advisory in effect until 2 p.m.

By 11 a.m., two of the state's largest utilities reported more than 90,000 customers had lost electricity, with a potential for many more outages before the high winds were expected to die down.

The number of customers without power had dropped to less than 28,000 by 4: 30 p.m.

The rapidly escalating number of outages raises fears of a repeat from last summer, when utilities were criticized for their response to power outages that left hundreds of thousands in the dark for days.

In those outages, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel urged DTE Energy and Consumers Energy to credit customers with lost power.

And in addition to the high winds, the National Weather Service in White Lake Township said Thursday to expect a wide temperature swing from the mid 60s and rain in Detroit, down to freezing and snow, especially close to the Ohio border.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 2 PM today. South to southwest wind peaks this morning at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph – diminishing early afternoon. Bands of heavier rain showers are capable of 50 to 55 mph gusts this morning. pic.twitter.com/eaub3ZchsI — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) March 31, 2022

By about 7 a.m. Thursday, DTE was reporting more than 17,000 customers throughout Southeast Michigan without power — less than 1% of its total customers — with more than 50 crews in the field working on repairs.

Within less than an hour, that number jumped to nearly 20,000 customers, and then by 9 a.m., more than doubled to about 54,000 customers. And by 11 a.m., it has jumped to 65,000 customers.

Consumers Energy said it had more than 14,000 customers without power, which became 24,000.

Story continues

As of 4:30 p.m., more than 27,000 DTE Energy customers and more than 600 Consumers Energy customers were without power.

Both utilities urged customers to report power outages so crews could be dispatched to repair damage and to stay clear of downed lines.

In addition, a half-full freezer usually can hold food safely for up to 24 hours.

Saturday and Sunday temperatures are expected to reach the 50s.

More: Ford F-150 Lightning to partner with PG&E, provide electricity during storms, wildfires

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: High winds in Michigan cause power outages for thousands