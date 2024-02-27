High winds to bring hazardous conditions to El Paso: National Weather Service

Blowing dust could reduce visibility, creating hazardous conditions for drivers in El Paso on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Winds could reach 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, triggering both a high wind warning and wind advisory in the area until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds could also impact drivers, especially those in high-profile vehicles. Visibility could be reduced to between two and four miles, especially from noon to 6 p.m. When driving in dust storms, The National Weather Service advises drivers to slow down, turn on headlights and use the center line of the road as a guide.

Gusts up to 50-60 mph is likely Tuesday afternoon, along with blowing dust reducing visibility.

Tuesday’s winds may also cause outside property to be damaged; loose objects should be secured.

The winds will move out for Wednesday, with another possible round of strong winds on Sunday, March 3.

More: Who's on the ballot? Meet the candidates running in the El Paso 2024 primary election

⚠️Strong Winds and Blowing Dust Expected This Afternoon⚠️



Gusts up to 50-60 mph is likely this afternoon, along with blowing dust reducing visibility along the International Border. Secure outdoor objects and use caution if driving today! #nmwx #txwx #WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/iftrZta4sJ — NWS El Paso (@NWSElPaso) February 27, 2024

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: High winds threaten El Paso, hazardous driving conditions expected