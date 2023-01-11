High winds cause damage in San Francisco
High winds from storms battering the San Francisco Bay Area have torn roofs from buildings and toppled hundreds of trees. (Jan. 11) (AP Video: Haven Daley)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the death toll from storms in the state was likely to rise as residents braced for even more wet and windy weather this week.
Sacramento residents on Monday were cleaning up and surveying the damage caused by heavy rain and powerful winds that knocked down tall trees throughout the state Capitol, crushing homes and vehicles. (Jan.9) (AP Video/Terry Chea)
The rock band will play several US festival dates, a year after their drummer's untimely death.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has signed a cooperation agreement with the government of Hangzhou, the city where the company is headquartered, local media reported on Tuesday. The government-backed Zhejiang Daily reported that at the signing event, local authorities formulated specific measures to help develop the online platform economy. The signing comes just two days after Ant Group Co Ltd, the finance company long affiliated with Alibaba, announced Jack Ma had ceded control of the company.
A gay couple hugging in front of a church in Mexico was sprayed with what appeared to be "holy water" by a woman who accused them of spreading immorality to
Heavy rainfall from an atmospheric river triggered mudslides in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 9, 2023. Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG via Getty ImagesRivers of muddy water from heavy rainfall raced through city streets as thousands of people evacuated homes downhill from California’s wildfire burn scars amid atmospheric river storms drenching the state in early January 2023. The evacuations at one point included all of Montecito, home to around 8,000 people – and the site of the s
Missouri's Agapé Boarding School will close its doors due to a lack of finances, school officials say — but the school still faces a wave of lawsuits accusing administrators of abuse
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez proved they run on Dunkin' while spotted filming a commercial for the coffee brand in Greater Boston. Scroll down to see the couple on set.
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia has appointed Colonel-General Alexander Lapin as chief of staff of the country's ground forces, state-owned news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, despite fierce criticism from leading hawks over his performance in Ukraine. Lapin, previously commander of Russia's central military district, was blasted last October by hawkish allies of President Vladimir Putin after Russian forces were driven out of the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, a key logistics hub. His promotion - widely reported across Russian media but neither confirmed nor denied by the Kremlin - drew mixed reactions from the influential Russian war bloggers who provide often critical running commentary on Moscow's stuttering military effort in Ukraine.
Here’s the latest forecast for red tide at the beach.
Full list of pending unrestricted free agents for the Lions in 2023
A San Francisco antique dealer whose clientele includes bigshot businessmen, actors and athletes was seen in a viral social media video spraying a homeless
Matchmaker Thalia Ouimet enjoyed Jeremy's authenticity. She said his profile could be more consistent with his goal to find a committed relationship.
Bryce Currie, who until recently was chief manufacturing officer for Johnson Controls International, was named vice president of Americas manufacturing and labor affairs for Ford Motor Co.
In video footage of the incident obtained by TMZ, Hall punches two security guards in the head before being tackled to the ground.
Lynette Hardaway, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump and one half of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to the pair's Twitter account. Hardaway, known by the moniker “Diamond,” carved out a unique role as a Black woman who loudly backed Trump and right-wing policies, earning fame first on the Internet and then as a cable television commentator.
The 16-acre estate is perched atop a rock formation and overlooks the scenic San Juan Islands.
Move over, GMC Hummer CrabWalk, Hyundai Mobis has a system that enables slick parking and turning maneuvers in a variety of vehicles.
A 4-year-old child and his grandmother were also inside the car, officials said.
When a tractor trailer struck the rear of a bus last month carrying more than 20 people in Virginia, the passenger compartment of the bus was destroyed and several passengers were ejected, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Tuesday. Three of the 23 bus passengers died from their injuries and the remaining passengers and survived with varying injuries along with both drivers, authorities said. Advertised as a “party bus," the bus featured limousine-style bench seating around its perimeter and was carrying the passengers eastbound on Interstate 64 near Williamsburg when the accident occurred early on Dec. 16, according to the preliminary NTSB report.