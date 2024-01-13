High winds could bring messy weather to P.E.I. Saturday evening

Wind gusts could reach 100 km/h in some places. (Jay Scotland/CBC - image credit)

P.E.I. residents should prepare for strong winds that could reach 100 km/h in exposed areas Saturday evening, says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

Though there shouldn't be much precipitation — up to five centimetres of snow and ice pellets and five millimetres of rain — roads may become hazardous.

"In addition to messy roads and potential outages, elevated water levels are also possible around the Island tonight, particularly during high tide, and especially for southeast facing shorelines," Scotland said.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for all of P.E.I.

Weather warnings are up for all of P.E.I. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

It said damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds."

The strong winds could cause traffic restrictions on the Confederation Bridge.

Power outages are also possible. About 5,600 Maritime Electric customers were without power at the peak of a similar storm on Wednesday.

Maritime Electric recently made changes to its online outage map, with areas more clearly defined, the reason for the outage and estimated time for restoration, if possible.