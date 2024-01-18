High winds damaged the Brig Niagara's cover; PHMC is working to fix the problem

Following high winds last week, volunteers and staff from the Erie Maritime Museum were busy Wednesday working to protect the Brig Niagara from what remains of winter weather.

High winds on Jan. 9 damaged the Niagara's winter cover and a smaller wooden boat that was lifted off its cradle and thrown into the water, according to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which owns and operates the historic ship.

What repairs are being made

A spokesman for PHMC said Wednesday that staff and volunteers were tightening deck-level tarps that were installed last week.

According to PHMC, "This was a quick fix meant to mitigate the impact of the recent storm and to serve as temporary protection until we install a new cover. The remaining portions of the damaged cover are being removed from the ship and any debris retrieved from the water."

The longer-term fix will require covering the ship with industrial-grade vinyl held in place by furring strips.

"This reinforcement along with blocking the gunports will prevent wind from getting under the cover and causing it to balloon up and repeating the situation that occurred with the original cover," PHMC said.

Winterization efforts continue

Former Niagara Captain Walter Rybka is working with staff and volunteers as winterization efforts continue.

Electricians were on site Wednesday to upgrade electrical service in the ship's berthing area. Contractors were expected to be on hand Thursday to complete winterization of the Niagara's engines.

These repair and winterization efforts come just weeks after PHMC resumed management of the Brig Niagara and relieved the Flagship Niagara League of those duties.

