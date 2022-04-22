High winds, dry conditions threaten 'extreme, catastrophic fire weather' in Southwest

The Southwest is bracing for high winds, warm weather and low humidity Friday that could be a recipe for disaster in already drought-stricken areas as a half-dozen large wildfires continue to rage in Arizona and New Mexico.

The National Weather Service warned of "a threat of extremely critical fire weather" in the central and southern High Plains and southern Rockies on Friday with damaging wind gusts, high winds and low humidity forecast throughout the region. Existing fires could "spread uncontrollably" and new fires could easily start, the weather service said.

"There is high confidence that a widespread extreme and catastrophic fire weather event will occur on Friday," Santa Fe National Forest officials said late Thursday, urging residents to watch for changes in evacuation status and be prepared to leave their homes.

The Santa Fe area is expected to see sustained winds of 30 to 50 mph Friday morning with gusts up to 80 mph.

This Wednesday April 20, 2022, photo provided by Bill Wells shows his home on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., destroyed by a wildfire on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The wind-whipped wildfire has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes and animals. (Bill Wells via AP)

In Flagstaff, Arizona, one the largest of the fires, named the Tunnel Fire, has burned more than 32 square miles and forced hundreds to evacuate. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency Thursday in Flagstaff's Coconino County, where about 30 structures in the county have been destroyed.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque pointed to the ongoing megadrought that has plagued the West and High and Southern Plains for 22 years as a factor that may lead to extreme fire weather Friday.

The year-round threat of wildfire has been exacerbated by decades of poor forest management, as well as the worsening drought, which research has shown to be a symptom of the climate crisis.

Buildings burns in the suburb of Superior, Colorado, as a wind-driven wildfire forced evacuations on Thursday afternoon.

"A single spark can result in a major wildfire that can burn large forested areas and/or grasslands, destroying people's homes and livelihoods," the weather service warned Thursday.

"This is not typical," said Scott Overpeck with the weather service in Albuquerque. "This is really one of those days we need to be on our toes and we need to be ready."

This has been a particularly busy start to the fire year with more than 19,700 fires nationwide that have burned more than 1,300 square miles in 2022, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. This year has seen more fires burn more square miles than at this point in any other year in at least a decade.

A two-story house continues to smolder following the McBride Fire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Authorities say firefighters have kept a wind-driven blaze from pushing further into a mountain community in the southern part of the state.

