High winds expected on heels of overnight thunderstorms in Lansing area

LANSING — On the heels of record-high temperatures and severe overnight thunderstorms that led to a tornado warning in southern Ingham County, the National Weather Service now is warning about high winds throughout Wednesday.

"Strong wind gusts to 45 mph today may lead to scattered power outages," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook. "The combination of falling snow and temperatures may lead to icy roads, especially near and west of U.S. 131. Rapid changes to the visibility may lead to hazardous travel conditions."

Tuesday, temperatures across Michigan soared into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lansing reached 72 degrees, shattering the previous mark of 64 for that date, set in 1867.

Tuesday night, thunderstorms rolled through Michigan, leading to multiple tornado warnings. The Grand Blanc area suffered extensive damage from what is believed to be a tornado.

The NWS also issued a tornado warning for an area stretching from Springport, through Leslie to Stockbridge that lasted until 1:30 a.m. today, based on observation. There was no report of a tornado touching down, however, by the NWS.

No significant power outages were reported in the Lansing area overnight, according to outage maps for BWL, Consumers Energy, HomeWorks and DTE Energy.

Today, temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day to below freezing.

"Rain this morning will change over to snow by afternoon," the NWS said. "Wet surfaces will likely become slick this morning as temperatures fall below freezing. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s."

