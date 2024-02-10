High winds, hail possible with multiple rounds of storms in Austin through Sunday morning

With multiple rounds of storms forecast through Sunday morning, Austin area residents should be prepared for possible high winds and hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms moving through Central Texas could bring winds of up to 40 mph and penny-size hail, though the risk for severe storms comes after 4 p.m. Saturday and into the overnight hours.

About 1 inch of rain is expected in south Central Texas, though some areas could see up to 2 inches of rain. Meteorologist said the rain can cause minor flooding in urbanized or saturated areas along and east of Interstate 35.

On Sunday, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 a.m. The morning will start cloudly but will gradually clear. Wind gusts are expected to be as high as 25 mph with a 70% chance of rain.

The start to the workweek is expected to be dry with cooler temperatures — highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. On Thursday, rain chances kick up to 30% in Austin and 75% Friday, according to weather forecasters.

8:40AM: The storm moving into Travis County is below severe limits at this time, but is being closely monitored. A good bit more lightning has been noted over the last few radar scans. Hail up to penny size and gusty winds to 40 mph are possible with this storm. pic.twitter.com/OUxgnxfWT9 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) February 10, 2024

How much rain did Austin get in January?

Austin's total rain accumulation in January was 6.07 inches, making it the fifth wettest January on record for the city, the weather service announced Feb. 1. It also marked the wettest month since May 2021, when 7.23 inches of rain fell.

Road closures, driving conditions map in Texas

Only a few roads have been closed in Central Teas due to flooding, according to ATX Floods. Roads in Austin were unaffected Saturday morning, though patches with standing water could still occur. Urbanized or saturated areas along and east of I-35 are the most likely to experience flooding.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin weather: High winds, hail possible with storms through Sunday