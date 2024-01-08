High winds, heavy rain Monday night through Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vigorous low-pressure system will be moving through the Great Plains and pass just to our northwest Monday night through Tuesday. This will result in wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect Monday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. and last through Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. Wind gusts could cause some tree limbs to fall and sporadic power outages across the area.

RADAR | Track weather across TN live

In addition, one to two inches of rain could fall during that period. There also could be a few snow flurries and snow showers on the backside of the system.

The winds will begin to increase Monday afternoon, but pick up to higher levels overnight Monday night through Tuesday.

Want the forecast delivered directly to your inbox? Sign up for the News 2 Forecast Newsletter

Click on the arrows below to scroll through the timeline of the forecast wind gusts:













The rain will push in on Monday evening and be steady through Tuesday morning, along with the high winds. There may be a temporary break in the rain Tuesday afternoon, followed by one more round of showers that may end as some snow showers and snow flurries late Tuesday night through the early morning hours on Wednesday, Jan. 10 as colder air pushes in behind the system. The Cumberland Plateau could see some minor accumulations of an inch or less.

FORECAST: Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky Weather

Click on the arrows below to see the timing of the rain:

















Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.