High winds, heavy rain on tap for Hampton Roads region

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina, including the Outer Banks, face the likelihood of high winds and heavy rain from an impending and wide-ranging storm that could cause damage, power outages and flooding.

High wind warnings, along with a flood watch, are in effect throughout the region Tuesday through early morning Wednesday.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency, and schools across the northeastern North Carolina region are dismissing early Tuesday ahead of the storm’s worst impacts in the region.

Most Hampton Roads-area schools have not announced any decisions about cancelations, delays or early dismissals at this point, though they are closely monitoring the storm. Dominion Energy and the Virginia Department of Transportation are preparing for impacts by preparing their crews to respond to any issues.

The WAVY weather team forecasts “a wild ride of wind and rain” that is expected to hit the region, and said there is also the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Blog: Big rain, wind, and storms Tuesday

Check below for more detailed weather information and preparations being made ahead of the storm.

Weather

The WAVY weather team is forecasting winds gusting to 50 to 60 mph by Tuesday afternoon and evening across the region, and light-to-moderate rainfall until a cold front arrives after sunset Tuesday that will bring with it heavy rain and the threat of strong-to-severe thunderstorms between about 8 and 11 p.m. Flash flooding can be expected in low-lying areas and streets, with one-to-three inches of rain possible.

There is also the potential for tornadoes, in particular in northeastern North Carolina, along with tidal flooding in areas along the Albemarle Sound and southern Virginia Beach near Back Bay.

City preparations

High waters is a concern for Norfolk, which is anticipating two inches of rain alongside high tide. Its focus is on keeping the water down.

“A lot of times, when we have a lot of heavy rain, especially over a period of time, underpasses are areas that tend to get backed up,” said Alana Smith of Norfolk Public Works. “All of our underpasses do have pump stations, but … if something goes wrong, we do have backup pump station equipment that we can roll out.”

Waze users can track flooding in Hampton Roads through the app.

Transportation

The Elizabeth River Ferry will temporarily suspend service Tuesday due to anticipated high winds. Shuttle service will be provided between the impacted ferry landings.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Transportation will be monitoring road conditions throughout Virginia, with higher elevations in western Virginia expected to see some snow and freezing rain Tuesday before it changes over to rain. Heavy rain is forecast throughout the rest of the state from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening, with the storm pushing off to the east after midnight into early Wednesday morning.

Electricity

This is a system that has crews mobilizing in the event that the region has problems, including Dominion Energy, which said it will respond quickly to any power outages. It will have workers and trucks scattered across the region ready to tackle any outages.

“And obviously, if your power does go out, … report it,” said Dominion Energy operations manager Matt Hirschberg. “Never think that your neighbor will report it and take care of you as well. Report your outages and we’ll get to you as safely and quickly as possible.”

Dominion customers who lose power can report and track their outage through its app or, they can report it online at DominionEnergy.com. Downed power lines can be reported by calling 1-866-366-4357.

Schools

While school divisions in the Hampton Roads region have not announced any early dismissals, delays or closings, there have been a number of early dismissals announced in northeastern North Carolina.

