High winds, heavy rains, flooding expected in Delaware. Here's the latest forecast

A powerful storm with wind gusts hitting 50 to 60 mph and rain totals between 1.5 and 3 inches will hit Delaware starting around 10 a.m. Tuesday and remain in the area until Wednesday.

Flood Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the entire state. New Castle County is under a coastal flood warning, and the entire coastline of Delaware will face spotty to moderate flooding.

How much rain will Delaware receive?

Rainfall

Wilmington is expected to receive 2 to 3 inches of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of the state will receive 1.5 to 2 inches of rain. The far southern portions of the state will receive 1 to 1.5 inches of rain.

The heaviest rains will fall between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Delaware facing high winds

Projected wind gusts for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Sussex County is under a high-wind warning. Maximum wind gusts in Sussex County will be in the 60-mph range. Bethany Beach is forecasted to see gusts as high as 63 mph. New Castle and Kent counties are under a wind advisory. Central Delaware should see gusts in the 50-mph range. New Castle County should see wind gusts between 45 and 50 mph.

A marine storm warning is also in effect because of the high winds, which will cause dangerous seas building to 15 to 20 feet Tuesday and lingering into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

How to drive in heavy rains

Flood Driving

With the worst of the storm coming around the evening commute home, here are some tips on how to drive in a heavy rainstorm from AAA.com.

Avoid cruise control.

Reduce your speed and increase stopping distances.

Avoid flooded areas and don't try to drive through standing water.

Avoid hydroplaning and if you do start to skid, steer the car in the direction you want to go and avoid slamming the brakes.

How to escape your car in flood?: Learn that and other safety tips for quickly rising water

COVID numbers increase: Delaware continues to see rise in COVID cases, hospitalizations after pre-holiday surge

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: High winds, rain, flooding expected as powerful storm hits Delaware