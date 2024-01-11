High winds, heavy snowfall expected Friday in Battle Creek

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of lower Michigan Friday morning through Saturday afternoon as forecasters continue to track a weather system that could bring more than 8 inches of snow to Battle Creek and surrounding areas.

Mother Nature is about to remind us what season we're in.

"Main concerns are wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph paired with heavy snow causing blowing and drifting snow, whiteout conditions, power outages and hazardous travel conditions," the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said in a bulletin Thursday. "Most accumulations are during Friday afternoon and night with impacts to the evening commute likely."

Bitter cold Arctic air and additional heavy lake effect snow will follow this system, per the Weather Service. Hazardous winter weather will likely continue through the remainder of the weekend into early next week.

