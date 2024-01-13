High winds hit Crawford County again

Jan. 13—For the second time this week, Crawford County is under a wind advisory from the National Weather Service Office in Cleveland.

A wind advisory went into effect Friday around 4 p.m. and will remain in place until about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Gusty winds of up to 55 mph are expected through the advisory period. Gusts of 45 mph were reported Friday at the National Weather Service's automated weather station at Port Meadville Airport in Vernon Township.

Crawford County 911 Center was reporting multiple trees and wires down Friday afternoon and early evening as well as several minor crashes around the county.

Strong winds blew through Crawford County and other parts of northwest Pennsylvania on Tuesday, downing numerous trees and power lines.