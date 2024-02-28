High winds to hit Southwest Idaho. Power outages possible around Boise. Here’s latest

Hold on to your hats, Boise — and patio furniture, sports equipment or anything else that a large gust of wind could blow away.

Starting Thursday morning, there will be plenty of strong sustained winds and powerful gusts as a cold front moves into the Treasure Valley.

The National Weather Service in Boise issued a wind advisory for the Treasure Valley starting at 8 a.m. Thursday until 11 p.m. The Weather Service expects sustained winds of 25-35 mph and wind gusts up to 55 mph.

“High winds — gusts up to 65 mph — on Thursday ahead of the cold front, especially (in) eastern Oregon and Owyhee County in Idaho,” Weather Service meteorologist Josh Smith told the Idaho Statesman. “Power outages and downed trees will be possible.”

If you suffer an electricity outage, you can contact Idaho Power to report the outage at (208) 388-2323.

Although Smith said wind gusts could hit 65 mph in some locations, the National Weather Service thinks they will peak in Boise at around 44 mph, with a 10% chance of reaching 49 mph.

The cold front associated with the high winds will drop the temperature drastically in Boise. The city will reach 61 degrees on Thursday before dropping to 35 by the evening, and high temps will be in the low 40s through the weekend.

The arrival of the cold front also will bring the chance for storms and snow.

“Thunderstorms (are) possible, 10-20% chance, on Thursday along the cold front,” Smith said. “This could produce a mix of rain, snow and graupel, as well as low visibilities.”

Snow showers are possible over the weekend, according to the Weather Service, but little to no accumulation is expected.

How to stay safe during windy weather

The Weather Service has tips on how to stay safe during windstorms.

Winds in the 44-49 mph range, expected in Boise on Thursday, are categorized as a “strong gale,” which is capable of causing structural damage to roofing tiles and chimney covers, and breaking branches off trees.

Here’s what the Weather Service recommends you do when the wind starts howling:

Identify an interior room of your house or workplace that you can take shelter in during a high wind warning.

If you’re driving and don’t have wind cover from nearby buildings, hold the steering wheel with both hands and slow down.

Keep your distance from high-profile vehicles, such as trucks and buses.

Beware of hazards falling from above, such as tiles or branches.

Stay clear of trees if possible.

Beware of other loose outdoor items, such as patio furniture and sports equipment.

Thursday’s winds will likely be in the “strong gale” category.