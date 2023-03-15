High winds knock over vehicles in California during atmospheric river storm
California is spending yet another day wringing out from a significant atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and powerful wind gusts that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands. FOX Weather's Max Gorden has the latest from Santa Cruz, CA.
Henrico FOP Lodge criticizes decision to charge the deputies with murder, saying they were arrested for 'performing their duty'
Here are the latest updates on flooding in Sutter County, power outages in California and more atmospheric river impacts.
Rob Lowe will star alongside his son, John Owen Lowe, this month in Netflix's Unstable. The two spoke candidly about the "nepo baby" discourse in Hollywood.
Connecticut fugitive Thomas Marcel, arrested over a decade ago for enticing a minor and illegal possession of child porn, was nabbed in El Paso, Texas, while returning from Mexico.
Here are the latest storm impacts.
The accusers best friend testifies about the marijuana and lack of connection with the Somerset district attorney.
The "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star told "Today" that her way of referencing the statue is "in support of my daughter Ruby."
At Border Patrol station in Port Clinton, it was learned driver of van had been previously removed from United States more than 40 times since 2006.
"They are doing great and they're settling in," Curtis added of her brand-new Oscar trophy
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/FreepikThis reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Internal Fox News documents spilled in the channel’s legal fight with Dominion Voting Systems offer a rare glimpse into how the network’s infamously aggressive PR team led by Irena Briganti attempts to plant favorable stories among conservative allies.S
Residents in the Tulare County city of Porterville were ordered to evacuate as Lake Success rose, sending water running over the spillway at Schafer Dam.
Here at DogTime, we don’t endorse giving dogs as gifts unless you’re sure the recipient can care for them, but in the case of celebrity chef Bobby Flay gifting a Pomeranian puppy to his girlfriend, Christina Pérez, we wholeheartedly approve. Bobby Flay Gives Girlfriend Pomeranian Puppy Pérez, a writer, shared the canine surprise on her […]
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship have had many ups and downs. Here, the on-off couple's history, up to their most recent breakup.
These scandalous comedies had you laughing and your parents wondering whether you knew what you were laughing at.
GoFundMeAn Illinois man who once competed on Family Feud was arrested Monday in the murder of his estranged wife—a nurse and mother of three boys—three weeks ago.“This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear,” Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said in a Facebook post after Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was charged with fatally shooting Becky Bliefnick, 41.“I hope today’s announcement can begin to calm some of those concerns.”The victim was found dead in her home
We do not know what led to the road rage, but police believe the motorcyclist was not at fault and tried to get away from the truck driver. We know the motorcyclist was very active in his church, and now his church is uncovering evidence that police want people to see.
CHICAGO (Reuters) -U.S. airlines on Tuesday tried to reassure investors about the strength of travel demand, a day after United Airlines stoked worries about the industry's pricing power. Even as executives in other sectors of the economy have warned of recession risks, airline chief executives until now have remained upbeat as consumer travel demand stayed strong. "To have an airline warn of weaker growth starts to put the service sector of the economy closer in alignment with the goods sector, and paint a weaker picture for investors," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital.
Donald Trump, the former president, joins prospective 2024 rival Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, in downplaying the U.S. imperative to help Ukraine defend its territory, and Western democracy, against Putin aggression. Mainstream Republicans say otherwise.
Heavy rain and powerful winds have knocked out power for tens of thousands of California residents. The atmospheric river hit the state as it continues to reel from last week's storms. CBS News' Danya Bacchus joins Lana Zak and Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest conditions.