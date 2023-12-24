High winds likely to add to Christmas Eve travel disruption

Travel disruption is expected on the UK's roads and rail networks on Christmas Eve, with high winds likely to add to the challenges.

Yellow weather warnings for wind are in place in Scotland and north-east England throughout much of Sunday.

The AA has warned of "lengthy" traffic jams, and told people to prepare for longer journeys.

Rail disruption is also anticipated, with major engineering works at two London stations and staff shortages.

A number of train operators are expecting crew shortages on Christmas Eve, which could lead to the cancellation of trains, National Rail said.

Several said there had been "a surge in sickness absence".

There is also residual disruption from recent bad weather, it added.

There have already been travel delays this week, with strikes in France causing cancellations on the Eurostar.

Two yellow weather warnings for wind are in place, one for most of Scotland from 12:00 GMT on Sunday until the end of the day, and another in north-east England from 08:00 Sunday until 22:00.

The Met Office has said people in those areas should expect travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts, while the rest of the country could see showers.

A yellow weather warning for rain is also in place for north Wales until 18:00, with spray, flooding and travel disruption possible.

"People should make sure to leave more time, especially in exposed areas - it could affect rail networks and ferries," meteorologist Liam Eslick told PA news agency.

"People travelling on roads should take care and stay away from high-sided vehicles, and for people who are at home and are going for walks, stay away from coasts," he said.

The RAC has advised motorists to travel before 11: 00 or after 18:00 if possible to reduce the chances of being stuck in long queues.

Edmund King, from the AA, said people should expect delays, and urged people to prepare supplies including food and jackets.

"Check your tyre pressure, check your oil, check your windscreen washer fluid," he said.

From Christmas Eve, London's Paddington Station is closed for four days, while there will also be no long distance train services from King's Cross.

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway said they were expecting disruption due to "the combined impact of a surge in sickness absence, associated shortage of traincrew and the impact of the recent storms across our network".

Northern said it was operating reduced services across the North West "due to traincrew unavailability", adding it was expecting "significant" disruption.

Chiltern Railways advised passengers to travel as early as possible and to anticipate some cancellations and alterations due to a "shortage of available train crew".

Services will finish earlier than normal on Sunday, while no trains will be running on Christmas Day.

On Saturday, there were small delays for people boarding ferries to France at the Port of Dover.