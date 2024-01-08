High winds, possible tornadoes headed to Beaufort County. Here’s when the weather will turn

A strong storm system headed to Beaufort County on Tuesday is expected to cause severe thunderstorms bringing rainfall, lashing winds and the potential for tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Predicted south winds whipping between 25 and 35 mph could damage trees, cause widespread power outages and disrupt travel, particularly on elevated surfaces. Wind gusts may reach up to 60 mph, which is 14 mph below Category One hurricane speeds.

“The severe thunderstorm and tornado threat is significant,” said Frank Strait, the state’s severe weather liaison. “Further complicating the situation is that the thunderstorms will move unusually fast, perhaps over 60 mph, making it more challenging to effectively warn of their approach.”

Starting 6 a.m. Tuesday, Beaufort County will remain under a high wind watch until 10 p.m. However, the greatest weather impacts will start in the afternoon, according to the service. As of Monday morning, tornado probability sat between 10% and 14%.

The NWS predicted storm-force winds at sea could climb to 55 knots, with seas up to 17 feet. Large breaking waves are expected to impact beaches through Wednesday morning, possibly triggering a high surf advisory.

Between Tuesday morning and evening, about 1 to 1.5 inches of rain will fall in the Lowcountry. As of Monday morning, the NWS said flash flooding was not expected. Because a new moon arrives Thursday, astronomical tides will increase throughout the week and strong winds will push the tides even higher, Strait said. He expected Tuesday’s high tides to cause coastal flooding.

At about 6 a.m. on Hilton Head Island, high tide will peak at 7 feet and at 6:23 p.m. it will reach 6 feet, according to US Harbors. In Beaufort, the morning high tide at 6:06 a.m. will hit 7.4 feet and 6.3 feet at 6:24 p.m.

“A tempestuous and generally rotten weather day is coming Tuesday. Take some time to be prepared!” Strait said, covering the basics like bringing in outdoor furniture and securing loose yard items.

Beginning Wednesday and through Friday, the severe weather liaison said the weather looked much calmer.