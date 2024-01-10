High winds rattle Tri-Cities, knocking out power. Next up is a frigid snowstorm

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Tri-Cities, with snow likely, according to the National Weather Service.

“It looks pretty interesting for the weekend,” said weather service meteorologist Rob Brooks.

The storm watch extends to the Cascade Mountains with the current blizzard conditions to be followed by heavy snowfall on the passes.

Tuesday the Tri-Cities had confirmed wind gusts as high as 55 mph and sustained wind speeds as high as 40 mph by 5 p.m., with the wind storm continuing into the night.

The weather service had an unconfirmed report of a 67 mph wind gust in the Richland area and wind speeds in the 60s at the Hanford site north of Richland, with higher blasts on Rattlesnake Mountain, Brooks said.

The wind advisory for the Tri-Cities continues until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports of storm damage were limited as of late afternoon, but the weather service had a report of branches about 2 to 3 inches in diameter breaking off trees in the Finley area.

Garbage cans along West Canyon Lakes Drive in Kennewick didn’t stand a chance in Tuesday’s winds gusting up to 55 mph. A wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday across the Mid-Columbia. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

The wind caused a late afternoon power outage in Finley for about 400 Benton PUD customers. They lost power at 3 p.m. and power was restored by 40 minutes later, but crews continued to contend with other outages.

Another outage took out electricity for about 500 Benton PUD customers in the area of Nine Canyon Road and Highway 397 south of Kennewick from 3:20 to 4:40 p.m.

About 130 Franklin PUD customers in downtown Pasco also lost power about 1 p.m., with service restored in about 45 minutes.

A boat also broke free and drifted away at Crow Butte Park on the Columbia River.

Tri-Cities snow, cold

Precipitation that could fall as snow at higher elevations near the Tri-Cities was possible Tuesday night and Thursday afternoon.

But snow in the Tri-Cities is most likely starting late Thursday, according to the weather service.

A 40% to 50% chance of snow is forecast after 1 p.m. Thursday over the next 12 hours, with new snow accumulation of less than an inch.

Then on Friday 1 to 2 inches of snow could accumulate in the Tri-Cities, with more snow likely on Saturday, as a storm moves into the Pacific Northwest from southern British Columbia.

Temperatures are forecast to drop as low as the single digits.

The weather service predicts the temperature could drop to 17 Thursday night, 11 Friday night, 7 Saturday night, 5 Sunday night and 7 Monday night.

Days will not be much warmer.

Friday the high is forecast at 23, dropping to the mid teens Saturday through Monday.

Due to the cold weather the Special Olympics Polar Plunge into the Columbia River in Richland scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until March 16.

Tuesday, the high temperature could warm a few degrees to 21, when more snow is possible, according to the weather service.

I-90 WA pass forecast

A blizzard warning for the Cascade Mountains of Washington, including Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass, is set to expire at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Up next is a winter storm watch issued starting at 4 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Sunday. Heavy snow and areas of blowing snow are forecast.

Thursday night new snow accumulation of 7 to 11 inches is possible, followed by 6 to 10 inches Thursday night and 7 to 11 inches Friday, according to the weather service.

I-84 OR pass forecast

Travelers heading east from the Tri-Cities on Interstate 84 through Oregon could see blizzard conditions continue until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Then a winter storm watch has been issued from early Thursday morning through mid-morning Sunday, including in the Blue Mountains east of Pendleton.

The weather service says 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible Thursday with another 3 to 7 inches that night.

On Friday, travelers should expect 3 to 5 inches of new snow during the day and 3 to 7 inches that night.

Heavy snow is forecast for Saturday, with no accumulations yet estimated, followed by a chance of snow Sunday through Tuesday.