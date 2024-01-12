High winds are in the Rochester forecast: What motorists need to know

After being buffeted by strong winds earlier this week, Rochester and surrounding areas are expecting a second dose of high winds heading into the weekend, with precipitation to follow.

Weather warnings tell the public to be careful of the wind tipping over vehicles, saying travel may be “difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.” What does that mean exactly? Is a minivan or a big SUV a "high profile vehicle?"

Those warnings are targeted at tractor trailers, especially those with empty trailers, and other large trucks, said National Weather Service in Buffalo meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo. But even a commuter going to work can be affected in a vehicle that is not a tractor trailer, experts say.

Can high winds tip over tractor trailers?

During the windstorm on Jan. 9, the state Thruway Authority temporarily banned all tandems and empty trucks and trailers from Syracuse to the Pennsylvania border. The authority reported at least six rollovers involving semi trucks with empty trailers after the ban was put in place.

The Weather Service also received numerous reports of overturned tractor trailers.

THIS is why there is an empty truck ban on the Thruway. An empty tractor trailer was blown over on I-90 westbound between exit 59 (Dunkirk) and exit 60 (Westfield) around 10:45 this morning, blocking all lanes. pic.twitter.com/u4d31JAoHj — New York State Thruway Authority (@NYSThruway) January 9, 2024

“It makes driving, especially in those really vulnerable areas, particularly difficult, if not outright dangerous, as we saw just this past week,” Pandolfo said.

Wind can blow cars, SUVs around on the highway

High winds, especially strong gusts, can make driving difficult for smaller vehicles, too.

Personal vehicles can drift and have more difficulty staying in their lanes, Pandolfo said. Tractor trailers and other taller trucks are the only vehicles expected to overturn in high winds, he said.

In 2021, rollover was the first element of a crash to cause injury or property damage in 4% of all fatal crashes involving large trucks and 2% of all nonfatal crashes involving large trucks, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

There were 10 fatal crashes and 1,000 property damage-only crashes of large trucks involving crosswinds were recorded that year, about .2% of all crashes of both types.

A 2010 study by the Wyoming Department of Transportation — a state where winter wind speeds often reach sustained levels of 30 to 40 mph and gusts of 50 to 60 — determined the critical wind speed to lead to tractor trailer rollover was 62 mph for an empty trailer and 84 mph while carrying a 25,000 pound load.

What to expect from wind today in western New York

Due to wind and impending winter weather, an empty trailer and tandem trailer ban for semis on the New York State Thruway between Exit 46 for Rochester and the Pennsylvania border is in place beginning Saturday at 9 a.m., according to the New York State Department of Transportation. Also included in the ban for affected tractor-trailers is U.S. 219, Interstate 190 south of the North Grand Island Bridge, Buffalo Skyway, Interstate 290, Interstate 990, Kensington Expressway, and Interstate 86 in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

With those winds comes a high wind watch from Friday evening through late Saturday night, with the National Weather Service in Buffalo anticipating southeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 60 mph. The winds are expected to shift to the southwest, the region’s more typical high wind direction, with 30 to 40 mph winds and gusts up to 65 mph.

“The gusts could still be over 60 mph, especially west of Rochester, out to the Niagara frontier to the Lake Erie shoreline,” Pandolfo said.

A high wind watch indicates sustained winds of 40 mph for an hour or frequent gusts of at least 58 mph within the next 12 to 48 hours, according to the Weather Service. The winds may blow around loose objects and damage trees and power lines.

Tips for driving in high winds

The National Weather Service recommends drivers keep both hands on the wheel and slow down when driving during high winds. Other tips include:

Keep a safe distance from other vehicles in case strong gusts push a vehicle out of its travel lane. Give extra space to high-profile vehicles like tractor trailers, buses and vehicles towing trailers that could be blown over.

Watch for objects blown across roadways and into your path.

If high winds prevent safe driving, pull to the shoulder and stop away from trees or other high objects that could fall. Stay in the vehicle and turn on your hazard lights until the winds subside.

